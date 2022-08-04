Flames sign Huberdeau to 8-year, $84 million extension

The Flames got a Johnny to sign on the dotted line Thursday, it was just that it turned out to be Huberdeau, not Gaudreau.

The Flames announced Thursday night that they've reached an agreement with Jonathan Huberdeau on an eight-year, $84 million contract extension.

It was a nice reversal from the earlier part of summer, when the Flames bid adieu to Gaudreau, an unrestricted free agent who left for Columbus, followed by Matthew Tkachuk nine days later.

Huberdeau scored 30 goals and had 85 assists for the Florida Panthers in 2021-22, tying Johnny Gaudreau for second in NHL scoring.

He joined the Flames July 22 in a deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers. Calgary also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade.

The Saint-Jerome, Que., native has spent his entire 10-year career with the Panthers after being drafted third overall in the 2011 draft.

He has 198 goals and 415 assists for 613 points over the course of 671 career games.

“We are excited to extend Jonathan long term in Calgary,” said Brad Treliving, Flames general manager. “He is an elite player, one of the premier forwards in the league who makes players around him better. We look forward to welcoming Jonathan to our community and his contributions to our team’s success.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long term,” said Huberdeau. “I’m excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I’ll give everything I have, on and off the ice and I can’t wait to play in front of the passionate Flames fans.”

With files from The Canadian Press

