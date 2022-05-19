Flames to host Saddledome viewing party for Game 3

The Flames delivered some not so hot news and some good news Thursday regarding viewing parties for upcoming games.

The not-so-hot news was that due to damage sustained in the wind storm Wednesday, in addition to a bad Friday weather outlook, there will be no Red Lot Community Viewing Party Friday or Sunday, when Game 3 is being played in Edmonton.

The good news is that instead of a parking lot, Flames fans are being invited to take the viewing party indoors, to the Saddledome, for a C of Red Family Viewing Party.

Up to four free tickets for the Saddledome viewing party will be available starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Flames are asking that people only ask for as many tickets as they are likely to use, to avoid wasting tickets.

The tickets have no cash value and are non-transferable.

The Saddledome will have a reduced capacity for the viewing party.

We're sad to announce that due to damage suffered to the site during yesterday's wind storm & inclement weather in the forecast, the Red Lot will not be operating for Game 2.



However, we will be hosting a viewing party at the 'Dome for Game 3! Details ⬇️ https://t.co/dinXwKNNyr

Doors open at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Flames currently lead the series 1-0 after a 9-6 win in Game 1 Wednesday night.