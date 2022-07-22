Flames trade Tkachuk to Panthers for Huberdeau, first-round pick

Matthew Tkachuk was traded by the Calgary Flames to the Florida Panthers Friday in a deal that brought back a package including Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round draft pick, the Flames announced Friday evening.

Tkachuk also signed an eight-year contract extension worth $76 million, according to reports.

The #Flames have acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a conditional 2025 first-round pick from the Florida Panthers!

In addition to Tkachuk, the Panthers received a conditional 2025 fourth round draft pick.

Huberdeau had 30 goals and 85 assists in 2021-22 for Florida. Tkachuk had 40 goals and 62 assists for the Flames.

Tkachuk reportedly informed the Flames after Gaudreau signed a seven-year, US$68.25-million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets when the market opened that he also wouldn't be staying in Calgary long-term.

The club filed for salary arbitration with Tkachuk, a restricted free agent, in order to eliminate the possibility of an offer sheet — which the Flames said was part of the process to come to terms on an extension.

Tkachuk's hearing had been set for Aug. 11, the last day of proceedings.

And while fans will be upset to lose two-thirds of Calgary's top line in short order, the team got something for 24-year-old after losing Johnny Gaudreau, 28, for nothing a little over a week ago to the Columbus Blue Jackeets.

The pair combined to score 82 goals and 219 points on the flanks of the Flames' top line with Elias Lindholm.

