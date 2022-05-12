Flames welcome fans to Red Lot viewing party for Game 6

The Calgary Flames will be opening up the Saddleddome parking lot to fans on Friday as the team looks to close out the series against the Dallas Stars.

The club had already created a free spot for fans to gather to watch home games outside the 'Dome, but said Thursday that location will now be open for Friday night's away game as well.

The Red Lot viewing party, which includes an enormous TITAN screen, will open at 4:30 p.m., three hours before puck drop, and is geared toward fans of all ages.

Officials say there will be prize giveaways, food and drinks, and appearances from Calgary Flames Alumni, Harvey the Hound and Terry Cahill.

The viewing party is in Lot 3 on the Stampede grounds.

The event is subject to a 5,000 capacity, which it reached during Wednesday night's game.

The atmosphere in the Red Lot? �� pic.twitter.com/PlebPtsc9A