Flammable liquids in a lab blamed for University of Windsor fire
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor fire officials say flammable liquids in a lab caused a fire at the University of Windsor.
Damage is estimated at $100,000.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.
There were no reported injuries.
Update on fire at the University of Windsor. No injuries. Cause flammable liquids in lab. Damage 100000. Quickly extinguished.*MC— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) November 1, 2021
