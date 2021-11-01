iHeartRadio

Flammable liquids in a lab blamed for University of Windsor fire

The University of Windsor sign is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov.16. 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor fire officials say flammable liquids in a lab caused a fire at the University of Windsor.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

There were no reported injuries.

— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) November 1, 2021
