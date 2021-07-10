Flapjacks on-the-go handed out at Chinook Centre's Stampede breakfast

One of the largest Stampede breakfasts in the city of Calgary had a different feel this year in order to keep people healthy and safe from COVID-19 infection.

For the past 60 years, Cadillac Fairview (CF) Chinook Centre has held a Stampede breakfast to help kick-off Calgary's Western heritage festival and organizers would not miss out on holding the event for 2021.

However, with health recommendations still in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials opted for a different method of delivering the delicious, fluffy delights to hungry Calgarians.

This time, guests were able to pick up take-home pancake kits in a drive-thru format. While they waited, they were able to enjoy the spirit of Stampede through a live country music performance in the shopping centre's east parking lot.

A lot of the decision to convert the breakfast into its take-home format had a lot to do with not knowing what the COVID-19 restrictions would allow them to do about nine months ago said Paige O'Neill, general manager of CF Chinook Centre.

"That's typically how long it takes us to make the big breakfast. We decided to do an experience about three months ago with a drive-thru, pick up your pancake kit and drive home and make it for your family and friends."

There were more than 5,000 pancake kits to hand out during the event.

"It's a new magic for this year. We wanted to honour the Calgary Stampede and we want to honour our tradition of putting on some sort of breakfast and we felt that this was probably the safest way to do it this year."

CF says that while Chinook's breakfast is drive-thru only, the event at Market Mall is expected to be in-person.

Lineups at that breakfast will be physically distanced and clearly marked. In addition to the music and food, organizers say families will be able to have their photo taken in Stampede-style.

Market Mall's breakfast runs from 9 a.m. to noon on July 13.