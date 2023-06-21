Flash floods prompt evacuations northwest of Edmonton

Areas northwest of Edmonton were evacuated late Wednesday afternoon due to flash floods.

Woodlands County issued several evacuations order throughout the afternoon and evening:

5:05 p.m.: Township Road 620A area along the Athabasca River, just east of Fort Assiniboine. A reception centre was set up at Woodlands County's Fort Assiniboine Office until 9 p.m.;

5:17 p.m.: Flats Road area, from the Whitecourt boundary/Range Road 115 east, and Athabasca River south to the rail line. This reception centre is at Woodlands County Office in Whitecourt; and

11:34 p.m.: an evacuation zone southwest of Whitecourt was expanded to include the area between West Mountain Road and Stratton Avenue, including low-lying properties on Stratton Avenue, from West Mountain Road to McLeod River, south of Cutbanks Road. The zone also included the area from Old Ferry Loop south of TOwnship Road 594 to McLeod River, from Range Road 125 to Range Road 123B, and west to McLeod River, as well as Cutbanks Road/Township Road 593A.

"Rising waters on the Athabasca River are causing overland flooding and will wash out roads," the Alberta Emergency Alert read.

River flows in these areas were expected to peak Wednesday or Thursday, but remain high until Friday.

Residents were told to take their pets, important documents and medication.

They were also asked not to bypass barricades or drive through flooded areas and to travel with extreme caution.