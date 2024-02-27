Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon
Winter will return in a big way on Wednesday.
A special weather statement has been issued for a large part of southwestern Ontario.
Environment Canada says residents in Waterloo-Wellington will feel a sudden temperature drop as a cold front moves in.
CTV Kitchener’s Weather Specialist Will Aiello added that the flash freeze will begin midday in Waterloo Region, with temperatures expected to fall about 15 degrees. It could go from 12 C around the noon hour to -9 C within six hours. Further north, residents will feel even cooler temperatures.
The sudden change could cause slippery conditions on local roads.
Along with the drop in temperature, strong winds are expected in Waterloo-Wellington.
Environment Canada is predicting gusts of 70 to 80 km/h for most of the afternoon and evening, easing up on Wednesday night.
Snow squalls are also a concern, especially for those along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
