Flash freeze warning issued for many communities in the northeast

Environment Canada issued a weather alert Wednesday morning warning of an expected flash freeze in the afternoon and evening.

With the rain and above-freezing temperatures to start the day, northern winds are expected to blow into the region bringing a much colder air mass.

"Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature rapidly drops," the weather alert said.

"Flash freeze warnings are issued when a rapid drop in temperature is expected, that can cause water from rain or melted snow on streets and sidewalks to quickly freeze. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

The flash freeze warning is in effect for:

Agawa - Lake Superior Park

Chapleau - Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Kirkland Lake - Englehart

Little Abitibi - Kesagami Lake

Temiskaming Shores - Temagami

Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls

Wawa - Pukaskwa Park

White River - Dubreuilville

HIGHWAY CLOSURES

Highway 101 from Matheson to the Quebec border reopened shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday after it was closed in both directions due to weather and a collision, 511 Ontario said.

All lanes closed in the Ranger Lake area on Highway 556 between Highway 129 and Highway 532 due to a collision, 511 Ontario said at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Highway 539 reopened in both directions at Putnam Road in the Verner area after a crash Wednesday morning, 511 Ontario said.

SCHOOL BUSES CANCELLED

The weather and subsequent road conditions have prompted school buses to be cancelled in most areas of the northeast, except for the Sault Ste. Marie and Manitoulin Island areas. Read more about that here.