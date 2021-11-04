Flat-earther arrested last year for breaking Quarantine Act has died, coroner confirms

A prominent COVID-19 denier and flat-earth conspiracy theorist who was arrested for violating the Quarantine Act last year has died.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed to CTV News Vancouver on Thursday that it is investigating the death of Makhan Singh Parhar.

Parhar was arrested in early November 2020 for allegedly failing to obey quarantine rules after returning from a flat-earth conference in the United States in October of that year.

The New Westminster man later filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court alleging that he had been kidnapped by authorities for his refusal to quarantine.

The lawsuit, which argued that Parhar was not bound by the Quarantine Act and accused the government of everything from terrorism to extortion, was dismissed as "frivolous and vexatious," and Parhar was ordered to pay court costs.

Ryan Kulbaba, another prominent activist against COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., shared news of Parhar's death on his Facebook page, writing, in part: "RIP bro. You were a good person. I will see you when its time."

On his own Facebook page, Parhar was active as recently as Wednesday afternoon, when he posted a 28-minute livestream video from behind the wheel of his car.

The coroners service is tasked with investigating all sudden deaths in B.C. and determining their cause. The cause of Parhar’s death has not yet been determined.