Flax beverage and memory study up and running at St. Boniface Hospital
After years of waiting because of the pandemic, a clinical trial on flax seed and its effects on memory loss is happening at St. Boniface Hospital Research Centre.
The research involves giving participants flax seed beverage to drink daily for six months.
Research associate Aida Adlimoghaddam says flax seed is high in Omega-3 and other fatty acids which can help to improve memory, circulation and inflammation.
"These factors become dysfunctional during the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease, so we are hoping to understand whether or not flax seed has any effect on memory," she said.
If you are 60 to 84 years old with mild memory loss and cognitive impairment but are otherwise healthy, you can get more information on the flax seed beverage study by calling 204-235-3941 or email flaxmemory@sbrc.ca.
-
Sudbury resident celebrates $100,000 Encore winRobert Aubin of Sudbury matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 23 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
-
Kalin’s Call: Summery start to the week, but a fall feel to finishWhat a summery start we’ve had to this second full week of September. Before that though, we’ll get an early taste of fall late this week in the Maritimes.
-
Cape Breton man facing drug charges after allegedly selling pills at gas stationA 49-year-old Cape Breton man is facing drug charges after police allege he was selling prescription pills at a gas station.
-
Boo at the Zoo to return to Assiniboine Park Zoo this fallFor 21 days this fall, the Assiniboine Park Zoo is set to be transformed into a spooky attraction featuring witches, wizards and warlocks.
-
What Ottawa residents need to know about the bivalent COVID-19 boosterOttawa's medical officer of health is strongly encouraging residents to get "all booster doses they are eligible for" this fall, with the new COVID-19 bivalent booster dose now available in Ontario.
-
Windsor man arrested after 'random act of violence' in downtown coreWindsor police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested after a “random act of violence” downtown.
-
Toronto Raptors to hold open practice, charity scrimmage in VictoriaThe Toronto Raptors are coming to Victoria at the end of the month, and while they're in the city they'll be holding an open practice and charity scrimmage game. Canada's only NBA team will be in Victoria from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 for a pre-season training camp.
-
Sask. couple helped police find mass stabbing suspectRichard Orenchuk doesn’t consider himself or his wife heroes, while harvesting that Myles Sanderson may have stolen a vehicle from the property next to his, they wanted to do something.
-
Waterloo regional police looking for officer’s missing pepper sprayPolice say it’s believed the officer lost the service-issued spray during a foot chase in the area of Kinzie Avenue and Rutherford Drive on Monday around 5:30 p.m.