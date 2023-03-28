Fleet Foxes, Anderson Paak to headline Victoria concert series

The Phillips Backyard Festival Series is returning this summer with a pair of weekend concerts featuring Fleet Foxes, Anderson Paak (performing as DJ Pee Wee), Bahamas, Lord Huron and more than two dozen others.

Victoria beermaker Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. revived the concert series in 2022 at the company's Phillips Backyard location in downtown Victoria after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

This summer's series begins with Tilt! on July 7, 8 and 9. The weekend-long festival will be headlined by DJ Pee Wee (aka Anderson Paak), with performances by Lord Huron, Bahamas, Sudan Archives, JJ Wilde, Neal Francis, Whitehorse, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Fleece, Pastel Blank, Haley Blais, Missy D, Nicky Mackenzie, Skye Wallace and Trophy Dad.

The concert series continues the following month with Reverb from Aug. 11 to 13.

The weekend will be headlined by folk act Fleet Foxes, with performances by Peach Pit, Allen Stone, Jesse Roper, The Blue Stones, Hollow Coves, Jon and Roy, Crown Lands, Ruby Waters, Little Destroyer, The Bankes Brothers, Steph Strings, Babe Corner, Acres of Lions and Cold Fame.

Tickets for both weekends go on sale Wednesday, March 29, at 10 a.m.

Single-day tickets will start at $80. July weekend passes will be available for $260 and August weekend passes will cost $235, according to organizers.

"Bringing live music to the brewery is always exciting," Phillips founder Matt Phillips said in a statement Monday. "It means we get to throw an awesome party with our incredible community."

Full weekend schedules and ticket info are available here.