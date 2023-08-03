Fleet Foxes will headline Burnaby music festival, replacing Buffy Sainte Marie after retirement announcement

After Buffy Sainte-Marie announced that she would be halting live performances, a new headliner was announced for the Burnaby Roots and Blues Festival Thursday.

The free, one-day event scheduled for Aug. 12 in Deer Lake Park will now be headlined by Fleet Foxes.

Festival organizers extended their well-wishes to Sainte-Marie, who announced she needed to step away from live performances due to health issues and physical challenges.

"We, along with all of her fans, wish her all the best for her health," a statement says, announcing the change.

Fleet Foxes are a Grammy-nominated American indie-folk band with a sound the festival's organizers note has been compared to the Beach Boys, Animal Collective and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

The rest of the lineup is unchanged.

Tickets will not be required for admission to the event, but attendance will be capped at 9,000, according to organizers. The gates will open at 1 p.m.

More info on the festival can be found on its website.

Due to a combination of contributing factors including travel-induced health concerns and performance-inhibiting physical challenges, Buffy Sainte-Marie is regretfully announcing her retirement from live performance. #buffysaintemarie #BSMcarryiton pic.twitter.com/ERn0du3fwt