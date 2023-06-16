Flesherton business owners hope to pause summer road construction

Store owners in Flesherton hope to pump the brakes on a $3.1 construction project on a main thoroughfare planned for this summer that they say will disrupt and potentially ruin several businesses during the busy tourism season.

Grey Highlands Council approved reconstruction to begin on Highway 10 earlier this month, with funding primarily through a provincial grant.

Gary Ikona owns Artemesia Cheese and Fine Food, a cheese shop located at the intersection where construction will be done.

Ikona said he understands the work needs to be done but disagrees with a summer timeline. He would like to see the project delayed.

"Ideally after Labour Day, but you know, if it has to be mid-August, then we could work with that, but we're not sure what's happening at this point," he said.

The work is expected to take roughly three months to complete.

"The road work that is going to be done is from the connecting lane in the south and north end of Flesherton. There's some stormwater going to be done. There's gutter and sidewalk, basically what you see as you drive," explained Mayor Paul McQueen.

Ashley Chapman, with Chapman's Ice Cream in nearby Markdale, said the timing of the construction could cost the local economy.

"It's just not good for our community. Small businesses are so important for small communities like ours that it's just it's going to be a shame if there's not some way that we can mitigate the risks for the businesses in this area," she said.

The mayor said he's trying to set up a meeting with staff and the contractor to see what, if anything, can be done to avoid the work starting during the summer.

Council will meet again on Wednesday.