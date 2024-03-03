Flight cancellations force Bill Nye’s Winnipeg show to be postponed
Winnipeg fans looking forward to Bill Nye the Science Guy’s show ‘The End is Nye’ will have to wait a little longer after flight cancellations forced the show to be postponed.
Nye was supposed to take the stage at the Centennial Concert Hall Sunday night.
In a statement posted on the venue’s website, organizers say the event will not be happening “due to travel challenges outside the control of the production.”
According to the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, a number of incoming and outgoing flights have been cancelled or delayed due to weather conditions.
A new date for the show has not been announced.
Customers are asked to hang onto their tickets and check their email for instructions and options.
In an interview with CTV News, Nye said he was looking forward to coming to Canada for his tour.
According to the scientist, the show involves six world-ending scenarios, including an asteroid hitting the earth and the draining of the aquifers that irrigate Canada and the United States. Nye then uses these scenarios to explain how everything can be saved with science.
- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen
-
Team Saskatchewan bounces back from defeat, beats Alberta's SluchinskiAfter Team Saskatchewan suffered their first loss at the Brier on Monday evening, they rebounded with a big win over Team Alberta-Sluchinski on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Former federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks on reconciliation in Pembroke, Ont.It was a full house Tuesday morning at Algonquin College in Pembroke, Ont. as Canada's first Indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, spoke.
-
Pronger brothers team up to make award-winning whiskeyChris Pronger and his brother Sean are used to signing autographs from their days in the NHL, but on Monday, they were at Willow Park Wines and Spirits signing bottles of Canadian whiskey.
-
51 agencies plead with Ontario for emergency funding for safe consumption sitesWindsor’s SafePoint closed at the end of 2023 because the province had 'paused' the application process. In response, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition has sent a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of Health asking to 'suspend the inertia' around consumption and treatment services.
-
OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theftWellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.
-
‘Should have been inclusive’: AMC says province failed to consult on bail reform planThe Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the province failed to consult with First Nations leadership on the bail reform strategy it rolled out last week.
-
Saskatoon Blades' lead WHL in on-ice performance, off-ice perspectiveThe Saskatoon Blades are the top team in the Western Hockey League with just eight games remaining in the regular season.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes onA Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provincesElectricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.