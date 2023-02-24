Flights and schools cancelled, collisions reported as wintry weather hits the Maritimes

A low-pressure system brought snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.

In Nova Scotia, many schools across the province were closed Friday due to poor road conditions and inclement weather.

All schools in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island remained open.

According to CTV Atlantic Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell, the low-pressure system will finish with a broad swath of snow, with totals between 10 and 20 centimetres across a large area of southern New Brunswick and the western half of mainland Nova Scotia.

Officials with the Halifax Regional Municipality say crews were out in full force Thursday to prepare for Friday's slippery conditions.

"Municipal crews were out salting the roads to make sure we can prevent as much ice as possible," said Ryan Nearing.

BUS ROUTES AND ROAD TRAVEL

Halifax Transit says some bus routes have been put on snow plans due to the road conditions.

A list of snow plan routing can be found online.

The snow has started! ❄️To see if your bus is on Snow Plan, follow @hfxtransitalert & find out more about Snow Plan routing here: https://t.co/2mj9BYDK1k pic.twitter.com/3hBtHAIwJZ

A tweet from Saint John Transit said its buses were running Friday, but some may be delayed or detoured due to road conditions.

All buses are running today (Feb 24th) but may be delayed or detoured due to road conditions. #SJTransitAlert

A section of Highway 4, near civic 8700 in Alton, N.S., was closed for about an hour Friday morning after a school bus and garbage truck collided.

Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted just before 9:30 a.m. that no one was injured, but students were still being checked by paramedics as a precaution.

Police confirmed shortly after 10 a.m. that no one was injured and the highway had reopened.

Due to a collision between a school bus and garbage truck, Hwy. 4, near civic 8700, in #Afton is currently closed. No one injured, students being checked by @EHS_NS as a precaution. Hwy. 4 will be closed until the school bus and garbage truck are removed. Pls. avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/F8baX4ue8B

Meanwhile, police in Saint John, N.B., said their officers were responding to multiple collisions in the city Friday morning.

Due to snow-packed and slippery roads, the Saint John Police Force was advising residents to drive with caution.

February 24, 2023, 8:15a.m.

Officers are reporting multiple accidents in the city. Some roads are snow packed and slippery. Please drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/ECYYORC2FS

WINTER PARKING BANS

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the overnight winter parking ban will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday to allow crews to properly clear streets and sidewalks.

AIR TRAVEL

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport is warning of flight delays and cancellations due to Friday's messy weather and recommends travellers check the status of their flight.

Today's weather may cause flight delays or cancellations. Our Winter Operations team is working hard to keep the runway clear. Remember to confirm your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. pic.twitter.com/s11f8Iw8Cb

Other Maritime airports are not reporting weather-related delays or cancellations.

