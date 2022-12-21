Flights cancelled at Toronto’s Pearson airport due to Vancouver storm

Multiple flights have been cancelled or delayed at Toronto Pearson International Airport due to a winter storm that struck the Vancouver area.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, there were 10 cancelled flights scheduled to arrive in Toronto from Vancouver. One flight departing from Pearson airport for Vancouver has also been cancelled.

Multiple flights have also been delayed.

Travellers departing Vancouver International Airport have been facing hours-long delays and cancellations due to a snow storm that left tens of thousands of households without power.

The icy conditions have impacted many of the flights departing and arriving into the city.

Sixteen flights scheduled to depart Vancouver and arrive in Toronto on Tuesday were cancelled while all but one flight leaving Pearson to Vancouver were cancelled.

Pearson airport is urging all travellers to check their flights prior to arrival.

If you’re flying to Vancouver, please check your flight status before leaving for the airport. https://t.co/smCUrH89Z3

The delays are expected to continue over the next day, with Vancouver International Airport saying they will be “temporarily limiting arriving international flights for approximately 48 hours” as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pearson airport anticipates about 130,000 travellers will move through the airport every day this week due to the holiday season.