Flights from Toronto to Muskoka take off after being grounded during pandemic

Porter Airlines and FlyGTA are resuming flights from Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport to Muskoka starting this week after the pandemic grounded service.

"We're just really excited and thrilled to have both Porter and FlyGTA back at Muskoka airport," said CEO Len O'Connor. "Things are starting to open back up again. People want to travel. They've been locked down for two years, so we are expecting a busy summer."

FlyGTA is set to resume flights Wednesday, with Porter Airlines starting service on Friday, taking passengers to and from cottage country in less than an hour, just in time for summer.

"We believe everything is back. I see all of the events and everything that's going on this summer, so I think people are definitely ready for the resumption of service," said FlyGTA CEO Chris Nowrouzi.

However, Nowrouzi said year-round service isn't coming back just yet.

But over the next few months, FlyGTA will bring back the convenience of flying to and from cottage country four days a week, with prices starting at $129 one way.

Porter Airlines will fly Friday and Monday, connecting flights available through Toronto to other destinations.

"Porter is trying to build more experience in it as well as others. We've built in a Blue Jays game where people are paying to go down on a Friday flight into the city, and Hammond Transportation sends a bus down to pick everybody up and bring them home," said Muskoka Airport Board Chair Donald MacKay.

Porter first introduced flights in 2019 to boost tourism and provide an easy way to avoid sitting in traffic.

Flights are scheduled to take off until Sept. 6.