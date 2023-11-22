Buffalo airport reopens after brief closure following vehicle explosion

Buffalo Niagara International Airport has re-opened after it shut down briefly following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The airport had initially closed shortly after 3 p.m. ET and all flights in and out of Buffalo were grounded. However, airport officials said in a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – shortly after 4 p.m. that the airport was "open and fully operational."

The explosion took place just after 1 p.m. on the U.S. side of the crossing, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Buffalo field office.

"In response to the incident that is unfolding at the Rainbow Bridge, the NFTA is increasing security system-wide," the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority wrote in an update posted to X on Wednesday afternoon, adding that cars coming into the Buffalo Airport will undergo security checks and travellers can expect additional screenings.

"We advise travellers to give themselves time for these extra precautions in addition to holiday travel."

National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says "additional measures are being contemplated and activated" at all border crossings across the country.

According to multiple reports, two individuals believed to be in the vehicle have been pronounced dead.

This is a breaking news story. More updates to come.

With files from CTVNews.ca Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer Abby O'Brien