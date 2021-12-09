Flights returning to the airport in Kingston, Ont.

Travellers will soon have more ways to get to and from Kingston, Ont., as the city is once again playing host to an airline.

The city has partnered with Quebec-based carrier Pascan Aviation. It will fly direct from Kingston’s Norman Rogers Airport to Montreal, and help passengers connect to national and international flights.

It’s the first airline to come to the regional airport, after Air Canada announced they would be cancelling service in March 2020.

Fly GTA also had a short stint flying to Norman Rogers Airport, but that ended in December 2020.

Megan Knott, the executive director of Kingston Tourism, says she’s happy to see the airline return.

“Quite frankly, connectivity in a community is really key to the vibrancy of a tourism economy,” says Knott. "The easier and more economical your community is to get to and have access to at any given time, the more success you’ll have at attracting visitors."

Knott says Norman Rogers had 90,000 passengers pass through its doors in 2019.

"That’s a huge amount of volume," she says. "And so be able to move passengers to an international airport is really the gateway to the world. So it’s that 45-minute flight from Kingston to international airport like Dorval, and within the hour connecting to several destinations domestically or internationally."

Kingston is the first Ontario destination for Pascan Aviation, which flies to cities in Quebec and Labrador.

The first flights begin in March, and will be three times a day Monday to Friday, and twice a day on Saturdays and Sundays.