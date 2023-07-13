Flin Flon RCMP looking for missing man

Update: this man has been found and all identifying information about him has been removed.

RCMP in Flin Flon are asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Mounties say the 47-year-old man was last seen June 15 at the Flin Flon Friendship Centre. He has not been heard from since.

Investigators believe he may have travelled to The Pas. He is described as five-foot-seven, 163 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Family and police are worried about the man’s well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.