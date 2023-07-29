‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history

A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.

The ‘Flip the Script’ monumental art exhibition goes from noon to 6 p.m. with an art show-and-sale, music, food and live painting demonstrations open to all ages.

Fort Calgary has partnered with Art Spot – a local organization that promotes emerging artists – to help make the historic sites space more relevant and reflective of the city's many diverse stories.

Fort Calgary president Jennifer Thompson said a partnership with Art Spot was sought out to introduce community members to a vast array of culture and beauty.

“For a really long time Fort Calgary focused on one story, the story of the North West Mounted Police on this land. There’s a lot more to tell,” Thompson said.

“This area has so much natural beauty, so much community and a vast history – what better way to explore these things than through the eyes of local artists?”

Art Spot founder Emma Justine says she’s also excited for this new collaboration in what has become a unique opportunity for well-established and up-and-coming artists.

“Art is a powerful tool to make your voice heard and to make positive change,” she said.

“We have such a wonderfully diverse community of artists that have created custom collections to tell the story of what Fort Calgary means to them. This is really going to be a special celebration."

Saturday marks the kickoff of the Flip the Script art exhibition, which will be on display at Fort Calgary until November 9.