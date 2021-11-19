Flip the switch: Zoolights opens for 25th year at Calgary Zoo

St. George’s Island will be awash in holiday lights as a popular tradition returns for its 25th year.

Zoolights opens at the Calgary Zoo Friday afternoon and will run nightly, save for a handful of private events and a Christmas Day closure, through Jan. 2, 2022.

The zoo has expanded this year's event to include a 'Dinos in the Dark' display in the Prehistoric Park, a salute to The Nutcracker in the ENMAX Conservatory and 'Wild Lights' — a tribute to threatened species — in Exploration Asia.

Zoolights will be held each night from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For ticket information, including details on Zoo Year's Eve and an Adults Only night on Nov. 23, visit Calgary Zoo Zoolights.