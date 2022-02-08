Flipped car in London, Ont. leads to multiple charges

A London man is facing charges after a car ended up on its roof on Wellington Street, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the area of Wellington and Horton Streets just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was reportedly travelling eastbound on Bathurst Street and drove through the fenced guard rails on the west side of Wellington, ultimately landing on its roof.

The driver fled the area on foot before police arrived and a description of the person was given to police — he was found and arrested a short distance away.

Through the investigation, police also learned the suspect was a suspended driver.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, fail to remain and driving while under suspension.

No injuries were reported.