Flipped trailer in Abbotsford disrupts traffic for 2 days, more closures to come
A trailer mishap in Abbotsford that has disrupted traffic for at least two days is expected to cause more closures Friday night.
The Abbotsford Police Department tells CTV News that officers responded to the incident on Wednesday, but the investigation was passed over to the Transportation Ministry's commercial vehicle safety enforcement agency.
Video from the scene Friday morning shows the trailer flipped on its side, partially blocking the westbound late on Huntingdon Road, just east of Lefeuvre Road.
As of Friday afternoon, police say a towing company received a permit to remove the trailer and an excavator will be needed.
Officers say Huntington Road will be closed between Lefeuvre and Bradner roads from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
During that time, traffic will be rerouted to 0 Avenue.
