FlixBus announces new service from London to Toronto with stop in Kitchener

FlixBus, an intercity bus service, is beginning a new service between Toronto and London, with a stop in downtown Kitchener.

FlixBus’ new partner, Eastern Charters, will launch the service.

The number of routes between Kitchener and Toronto will be increased to three daily on peak days, while buses between Toronto and London will increase from four daily to six.

“FlixBus is very grateful to our valued partner, Eastern Charters, for making this possible,” said Alex Cornman, business development manager for FlixBus. “We are proud to provide customers throughout Ontario a convenient way to move about the province.”

Starting August 10, customers can now book travel with FlixBus and its partner brand Greyhound on either brands’ websites and apps.