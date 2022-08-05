FlixBus to offer service in Windsor

Windsorites now have a new option for travelling out of the city.

FlixBus, a New York based travel company, has expanded its Canadian bus network in Ontario, and added new lines running between Windsor-Toronto-Ottawa on Thursday.

Windsor is one of the last major cities in Ontario to be connected to FlixBus’ network, officials say.

Bus service will run six days a week with connections to London, Hamilton, Toronto, Scarborough and Ottawa.

Windsor-Essex residents can hop on a bus to London for $18.99, Toronto for $31.99 and Ottawa for $93.99.

The FlixBus stop is located downtown at 300 Chatham Street West.