Float plane crashes on Lake Wanapitei in Greater Sudbury, no injuries reported
Emergencies crews are currently on scene of a float plane crash on Lake Wanapitei.
Greater Sudbury Fire Services deputy fire chief reported the crash took place just before noon on Sunday.
In a tweet published late morning, Oshell did confirm the plane’s single occupant did not sustain any injuries.
Residents in the Greater Sudbury community of Capreol, Ont. described hearing several emergencies vehicles move through the area.
Fire crews, police, and Sudbury EMS remain on scene, along with water rescue crews and local volunteer firefighters who assisted boaters in getting the pilot to shore.
CTV News cannot readily verify exactly where the plane went down but several residents say the incident occurred in West Bay.
The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) has also confirmed officers from Marine and Uniform Patrol units are on site and say the cause of the crash is not known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.
