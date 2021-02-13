A neighbourhood in Waterloo came together to light lanterns into the sky as the year of the ox begins.

The illuminated backdrop in the Glasgow Heights community on Friday night was in recognition of the Chinese New Year.

"We picked Feb. 12 because it is the lunar year, it's the year of the ox, and we figured that would be a fitting way to welcome this 2021 new year and send our best wishes into the atmosphere," said Waterloo resident Dorothy McCabe.

The gesture was organized by a local neighbourhood group in hopes of having a fun and safe get together. It was also made possible through a City of Waterloo mini-grant program.