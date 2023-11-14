Floating snowmobile bridge to be installed over Muskoka River

The Town of Bracebridge is installing a floating bridge to allow snowmobilers to safely travel over the Muskoka River this winter.

The Town says installation of the bridge is scheduled for Wed., Nov. 22 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The bridge is located near 154 Beaumont Drive and 147 Santa's Village Road.

The Muskoka River is closed to water navigation at Lot 3, Concession 13, from Nov. 22 until April 1.

Operators are reminded that their snowmobiles are not to be driven on municipal sidewalks or through any town park.

"Snowmobiles are required to stay on designated snowmobile trails, and operators need to be aware of all on-road signage," the Town states on its website.