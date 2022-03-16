Floating spa facility proposed for Victoria harbour

A proposal before the City of Victoria is seeking to construct a floating spa facility, complete with saunas and freshwater pools, at Ship Point in the city's Inner Harbour.

The application, filed by Varm Experiences Ltd. and Havn Experiences Ltd., calls for a 44-metre barge docked year-round near Victoria's floatplane terminal to serve as a Nordic-style wellness facility, dubbed HAVN.

In their pitch received by the city on March 9, the proponents say the facility will "boost economic prosperity in the Inner Harbour by attracting new visitors to the area and bringing year-round use and activation to Ship Point," especially in the wake of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The developers say the floating spa fits with the city's plans to attract more people to Ship Point, and would align with the city's Official Community Plan, Downtown Core Area Plan and Ship Point Master Plan.

Spa facilities would include four saunas, three hot pools, a pair of cold freshwater pools, one ocean pool, a reception area and a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for events programming and socializing.

Havn Experiences CEO Nicholas Van Buren did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposal Wednesday.

The proponents say similar harbourside saunas have proven successful in cities like Montreal, Oslo and Helsinki.

The applicants say the 464-square-metre HAVN would provide an urban oasis in the midst of Victoria's working harbour.

The plan would require changes to the city's zoning for the area to allow for a floating sauna and related services.