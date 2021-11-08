Floating Tofino resort up for sale for $8M

A floating resort on Vancouver Island is up for grabs for just under $8 million.

The Tofino Wilderness Resort, located in the Clayoquot Sound, includes a "floating main lodge," a separate long house, and a range of amenities, including a spa and natural swimming grotto.

All images courtesy of Mark Lester Colliers and Colliers International.

The $7.995-million property includes 126 acres of land in a United Nations-designated biosphere reserve.

The main lodge includes a restaurant, lounge, bar, hot tub, office, and other guest amenities.

Meanwhile, the long house can be used for events and features a commercial kitchen.

One of the most eye-catching features of the property is the resort's natural swimming grotto, which cycles freshwater.

A spa is also located on the property, which includes a sauna and hot tub.

The property comes complete with vessels and recreational equipment, as well as recently upgraded staff accommodations, according to the listing.

"The Tofino Wilderness Resort represents a unique opportunity for an eco-tourism visionary to step into a resort operation with an irreplaceable location and infrastructure," reads the property listing.

"Located in the heart of the United Nations designated Clayoquot Biosphere Reserve and only a 20-minute boat ride from downtown Tofino, the Tofino Wilderness Resort is a fully turn-key, all inclusive operation with extensive infrastructure, multiple vessels, recreational equipment and luxury guest accommodation and guest facilities."