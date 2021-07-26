Floatplane flips on takeoff in Tofino, crew and passengers unhurt

A floatplane crashed into a sandbar and flipped Monday morning in Tofino’s harbour, according to first responders.

Tofino Fire Chief Brent Baker says the crash happened around 11:30 a.m.

"The four passengers and the pilot all walked away under their own power with minor cuts and bruises," said Baker.

Images and video from the scene show the small floatplane on its roof in shallow water.

A police rescue boat and coast guard vessels were seen assisting the passengers and pilot.

Atleo River Air Services Ltd has confirmed the aircraft is part of its coastal fleet.

"Unfortunately, one of our most experienced pilots was taking off and hit a sandbar," an Atleo representative told CTV News Vancouver Island.

"It tipped the aircraft over. All the passengers are OK," said the representative.

CTV has reached out to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.