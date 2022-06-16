Flood concerns and downed trees: Calgary cleans up after storms

The City of Calgary provided an update on its ongoing response to river flood concerns and wind gusts that toppled large trees earlier this week.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek addressed the situation Thursday morning alongside Sue Henry, the chief of Calgary Emergency Management Agency, as well as Francois Bouchart, director of water resources.

Significant rainfall early in the week led to concerns the Bow and Elbow rivers might breach their banks. As the rain subsided, strong wind gusts brought down trees and caused power outages throughout the city.

"We declared a state of local emergency on Monday and we did that in preparation for any weather changes that would create serious issues in our city," said Mayor Gondek during Thursday's announcement. "It allowed us to be proactive and it allowed us to mitigate any potential damage."

The city says the berm that was constructed on Memorial Drive along the Bow River is expected to remain in place into next week but a section of it is being removed to allow for the reopening of two of the four lanes to traffic. Gondek says the berm cost $115,000 to build but is protecting property that costs a lot more.

"It is protecting about $53 million dollars worth of property. So, it is a significant thing that was put up very quickly in an effort to be nimble and responsive to a situation that was being monitored. Once again, you have all been incredibly supportive of each other. You have been patient as we figure out the best way to deal with the events that are unfolding."

According to CEMA Chief Henry, there were 1,108 downed trees reported to the city following the wind gusts of Tuesday and Wednesday. Downed trees blocking roads or that are on city property should be reported to 311.

The city also announced the reopening of several parks that had been closed due to flood concerns.

We have reopened Prince’s Island Park, Bowness Park & St. Patrick’s Island however Rideau Park remains closed.



River levels remain extremely high and Calgarians are advised to stay away from the rivers and their banks.



For more information visit https://t.co/Qifrmgr0Ng

MORE RAIN NEXT WEEK

City officials say while Calgary managed its way through this week's deluge, the forecast suggests another heavy downpour could be on the way.

Gondek says the second storm system near Kananaskis is being monitored

"Calgarians need to remember, the weather that you're watching locally is significant, but there are also impacts to us from the west. That system is something that water resources is keeping an eye on."

That storm could bring another 50 to 100 millimetres of rain to the Calgary area, which could end up with overland flooding in multiple neighbourhoods.

Officials also say that southern Albertans may have gotten lucky with the previous storm because much of the precipitation came down as snow. However, another storm so soon after the first could have bigger consequences.

"With the snow, we add more moisture within the catchment," Bouchart said during Thursday's conference. "Within the watershed. We are also now dealing with a watershed where the ground is saturated with water. And therefore, a smaller event will result in a more significant flow response from the river."

He believes that by Sunday, crews will have a much better idea of what they're in for.

Full information on Calgary's flood situation and response can be found on the city's website.