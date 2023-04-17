Flood forecasters keeping eye on storm bringing 10 to 40 cm of snow to Manitoba

Manitoba flood forecasters are keeping a close eye on a weather system expected to bring 'significant snowfall' to parts of the province.

On Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for parts of southwestern Manitoba, including Brandon, Dauphin, and Portage la Prairie.

According to the weather agency, a significant spring storm is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of southwestern Manitoba and southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday night through Thursday.

ECCC said the rain mixed with snow will move into Manitoba on Tuesday afternoon, but overnight it will transition to just being snow. The heaviest snowfall is expected to begin early on Wednesday morning.

Manitoba's Hydrologic Forecast Centre said this storm could bring between 10 to 40 centimetres of snow, with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour in some areas in western, southwestern and central Manitoba.

The centre said it is assessing the impact this storm could have on flows and levels along Manitoba rivers and lakes.

"The centre reports that while most tributaries have already peaked or are near their peak within these impacted areas, flows and levels continue to rise in major rivers, including the Red and Assiniboine rivers," a flood update from the province said.

"Run-off from the forecasted precipitation system is not expected to start until the weekend, as temperatures in most areas will cool below the freezing point until Friday."

ECCC noted precipitation totals could impact the flood situation in some Manitoba regions, adding that it expects the highest precipitation amounts to fall from Regina to the Manitoba Parklands. ECCC said there’s still uncertainty about precipitation totals west of Regina and in the eastern Red River Valley.

The province said the Portage Diversion is operating to lower the impacts of ice jamming and control river levels in Winnipeg and other areas along the Assiniboine River. It is also expecting to open the Red River Floodway this spring.

ECCC said the combination of snow and gusty winds may lead to poor travel conditions, particularly on Wednesday.