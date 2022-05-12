Flood regions in Manitoba could be hit with torrential downpours, thunderstorms on Thursday

Manitobans are in for another day of heavy rainfall on Thursday as the province continues to deal with flooding throughout much of southern Manitoba.

Following weeks plagued by rain storms, Environment Canada is warning that heavy rain with possible showers and thunderstorms are set to hit the province on Thursday night.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for a number of communities in southeast Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Steinbach and Morden, explaining that a low-pressure system moving north out of the United States will tap into moist air and cause heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Environment Canada noted the rain will spread into the Red River Valley and southeast Manitoba, which is currently dealing with significant flooding.

The high waters have closed roads and prompted evacuations in several communities.

The rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to move relatively quickly through the province, but have the potential to create torrential downpours.

Rainfall accumulations could quickly reach 20 to 40 millimetres (mm), with accumulations in excess of 50 mm possible by Friday morning.

According to Environment Canada, there is still some uncertainty regarding the exact track of these showers and thunderstorms.

For areas in the southwest, including Brandon, Minnedosa and Dauphin, the weather agency is also predicting a soaking.

Environment Canada explained a broad area of rain will develop over the United States and move into the Prairies on Thursday night.

The rain will slowly move north and will last into Friday until it tapers off on Friday night.

The rain will be heavy at times, with accumulations reaching 30 to 50 mm. Showers and thunderstorms could also cause some rainfall totals in excess of 60 mm in some areas.

Environment Canada said this storm is still in the early stages of formation and the forecast may change over the next 12 to 24 hours.