Flood situation improving in Arborg, but evacuation alert remains
Staff
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
Officials say an evacuation alert remains in place in Arborg, Man. but pumps are helping the flood situation.
The town said Wednesday night a washout at Highway 7 and 68 is improving.
Crews have pumped 10,000 gallons of floodwater per minute over Highway 68 and into the Icelandic River since Tuesday.
Officials say they will continue until the threat is eased.
Despite the pumps, the town said the Icelandic River has dropped by about a foot since Sunday.
Residents in the southwest part of town, Arborg Hospital and the personal care home remain on an evacuation alert.
However, the town says the pumping is lowering the threat of further flooding.
-
Strong winds may have caused motorcycle to collide with semi on highway: RCMPA 64-year-old Manitoba man is in critical condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on the highway.
-
Ottawa police believe there may be other victims after school bus driver convicted of sexual assaultOttawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims after a school bus driver in the Ottawa area was convicted of several counts of sexual assault.
-
Calgarians question $600 trespassing fine for walking beside Edworthy Park train tracksSeveral Calgarians are expressing concern and calling for better transparency from law enforcement after receiving hefty trespassing tickets for walking alongside Canadian Pacific Railway train tracks in Edworthy Park.
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuriesA hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Firecracker-throwing man wanted by Orillia OPPPolice are looking to identify an electric scooter-riding man accused of throwing fireworks at pedestrians in Orillia.
-
What was behind the steam and loud noise coming from a downtown Winnipeg buildingIf you spent time in the Memorial Park area this week, you may have heard or seen something out of the ordinary coming from a government building.
-
What to do this weekend: Events, Mother's Day and a recommendation from Josh ClassenWe’re finally out of winter and things are looking…well, not sunny and hot, exactly, but it’s still going to be a great weekend to get out there and enjoy our city. Not sure what to do? Here are a few ideas to get you started.
-
-
Quick thinking onlooker helps people in distressTwo people are thankful for the quick actions of an onlooker after their watercraft flipped and landed them in the Thames River.