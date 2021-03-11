A flood warning is still in effect for some areas in the Grand River watershed.

The Grand River Conservation Authority said warm conditions have melted snow pack in the watershed, resulting in increased runoff.

A thunderstorm rolled through Waterloo Region on Thursday evening. A post on social media showed flooding at the Nith River.

Nith river flooding again in New Hamburg @CTVKitchener @weathernetwork #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/UHJlV9iUB3

The GRCA has issued a flood warning for:

Grand River (Grand Valley): Water levels are expected to peak on Thursday night. Municipal flood coordinators have closed Highway 25 and notified affected residents.

Grand River (Waldemar): Officials are monitoring 10th Line and may need to close the road overnight.

Conestogo River (Drayton): Flows in the river are expected to peak on Thursday evening.

Grand River (West Montrose): Water levels in the area are expected to reach peak levels on Thursday night.

Nith River (New Hamburg and Ayr): Flows in the area should peak overnight Thursday into Friday morning. A risk of flooding from ice jams is still in place.

Conestogo River (St. Jacobs): Flood coordinators in Woolwich Township should maintain the closure of the low level bridge at 1505 Three Bridges Road.

A flood watch is still in place for the entire Grand River watershed.

Municipal officials should watch water levels closely.

Several roads are now flooded in @Grand_Valley_ON. Please exercise extreme caution around ALL water bodies and avoid the area. Driving through road closers in affected areas is extremely dangerous. Follow @grca_flood_msg for flood updates #onflood ^in. pic.twitter.com/QCm3eBbIKl