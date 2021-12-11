Flood warning in effect for Chatham-Kent

A flood warning has been issued for the Chatham-Kent region with reports of standing water building up on properties along Erie Shore Drive.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) issued the warning Saturday morning citing flooding along Erie Shore Drive and water flowing across the roadway in one area.

LTVCA is asking the public to avoid the area to allow for emergency vehicles to access the area if needed.

“The general public is being asked to avoid the area to ensure that emergency services can access the area if required,” the warning said. “The waves on the lakes can be strong, and the shoreline slippery. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shoreline. Standing water can also present unseen hazards. Children especially should be kept away from the water.”

In addition to the flood warning, there is still a wind warning in effect for the area.

LTVCA says flooding is predicted to last until the winds shift to the west, which most forecasts are calling for later Saturday afternoon or early evening.

The conservation authority warns if the winds do not shift enough, flooding could continue overnight.