The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

The LTVCA said Wednesday there is water on the road.

“There is water on many properties and water has made it onto the roadway in several locations,” said a news release from LTVCA. “All non-essential traffic should avoid the area to ensure that emergency services can access the area if required.

The authority says flooding should end Wednesday evening when winds switch to the west. Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing overnight and any remaining water could produce slippery and hazardous conditions.

People are being asked to avoid the area. Officials say the waves on the lakes can be strong, and the shoreline slippery.

There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shoreline. Standing water can also present unseen hazards.

The previously issued flood watch remains in effect for other areas of the Lake Erie shoreline.

The flood warning will be in effect until the morning of Dec. 31.