Flood warning in effect for parts of Greater Sudbury, North Bay

The rapidly melting snow in the area has prompted Conservation Sudbury to issue a flood warning for the Vermilion River (parts of Dowling, Chelmsford, Whitefish and Nairn Centre) and Lower Junction Creek (Mud Lake, Simon Lake and McCharles Lake in Naughton and Whitefish areas).

“The flood warning is effective at 2:45 p.m. today and remains in effect until lifted,” Conservation Sudbury said in a statement Tuesday.

After a few days with highs reaching 26 C, Environment Canada’s forecast for the next seven days calls for seasonal temperatures with cooler nights with some precipitation.

“Warmer temperatures over the past week accelerated the snow melt resulting in a sudden rise in water levels,” the statement said.

“Most of the snow within Greater Sudbury has melted over the past several days, however, the upper reaches of the Vermilion and Onaping Rivers still have a significant snowpack. Inundation of floodplains in parts of the city is already occurring.”

Flows in the upper Vermilion River continue to rise and will continue to do so for the next three to four days, the statement said.

“Properties adjacent to the Vermilion River in Dowling and Chelmsford are at a higher risk of flooding and occupants should be prepared,” the statement said.

“In the lower reaches of Junction Creek (specifically Simon and McCharles Lakes), higher flows from the Vermilion River back up the system, resulting in higher water levels. Properties adjacent to Simon and McCharles Lakes in the Naughton area are at a higher risk of flooding and occupants should be prepared. Inundation of floodplains in this area is already occurring.”

WARNING IN NORTH BAY

A flood warning is also in effect for the urban creeks in the City of North Bay, including Chippewa Creek, Parks Creek, and others.

A flood watch remains in effect for the remaining areas of the North Bay-Mattawa watershed. Flooding is not expected from the Ottawa River nor the Lake Nipissing shoreline at this time.

Recent warm temperatures have caused significant snowmelt across the North Bay-Mattawa watershed. However, considerable snowpack remains, especially in forested areas with an average of 81 mm water storage (as measured on April 14). Ice cover on area lakes is beginning to melt. Water levels in creeks and rivers are now high, responding to the substantial snowmelt over the last week.

Our Water Safety message is being maintained for all other watercourses within Greater Sudbury.

Public safety is the number one priority, especially for children who may be attracted to the edge of creeks or rivers. The cold, fast-flowing water must be avoided. Stream banks will be very slippery and unsafe, and must be avoided.

Any open-water areas will continue to widen and these must also be avoided.

Conservation Sudbury remains in direct contact with the City of Greater Sudbury and all other partners as required. Conservation Sudbury staff continue with the monitoring of water levels; updates will be provided as required. For more information, visit Conservation Sudbury.