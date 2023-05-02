Flood warning in effect in the Timmins area

The Mattagami Region Conservation Authority says it's not unusual to see the Mattagami River swell at this time of year.

And it says after the amount of rain that's fallen since Friday, it's time to issue a flood warning.

"We’ve received a little over 50 to 55 millimetres -- that’s just here,” said the authority’s David Vallier.

“There’s probably been more received in the southern portions of the watershed. And just to remind folks, it’s not only Timmins we have to be worried about, it’s anything from Gogama north."

The authority is meeting with the Timmins flood advisory committee daily -- sometimes even twice a day -- to look over the rain forecast and determine how much snow is left in the bush.

The group said it needs to have an idea of what kind of an impact it will have on the watershed. It's asking people who live near a flood hazard area to protect their properties and say some roads could be closed.

“We’re not there yet but TPS is on notice, Public Works is on notice so they have barricades ready to go if that needs to be the case,” said Vallier.

“We saw that in the last few years that overnight where overnight the river could rise, you know, a couple inches.”

The authority is inviting people to sign up for flood notifications and said the flood warning will remain in effect until May 9 unless it requires an update.