Flood Warning in effect until Sunday: ERCA

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Warning for several areas across the region:

Lake Erie shoreline in Leamington between Mersea Road 2 and Fox Run Road. This section of roadway is completely inundated and impassable.

Lake Erie shoreline in the Municipality of Leamington between Marentette Beach Road and East Beach Road north of the Road 1 Dyke. Sections of roadway under water with some adjacent private lands flooded.

Lake Erie shoreline and Cedar Creek area in the Town of Kingsville. The area along Heritage Road, west of Cedar Creek Bridge has some localized ponding along sections of the pavement.

Pelee Island between North Shore Road and East Shore Road.

Officials say strong northeast winds have caused water levels to rise in the western basin of Lake Erie. The increased water levels coupled with waves overtopping shoreline structures has caused water to begin flooding low lying areas identified above.

Areas across the region have also experienced roughly 15-20 mm of rainfall that has exacerbated flooding in some areas. Conditions are expected to worsen throughout today with forecasts indicating strong winds and waves lasting through today and potentially until later Saturday evening.

People should avoid areas where flooding is occurring, especially unnecessary traffic as water flowing over roadways can leave drivers unaware of hazards below the surface of the water (debris, sections of road washouts, edge of pavement location).

The warning remains in effect until Sunday.

A Flood Watch reamins in effect for the Belle River area.

Environment Canada forecasting periods of rain Friday with winds gusting upwards of 70 km/h. High 11 C. Low of 8 C.

A mix of sun and cloud Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Winds gusting to 60 km/h. High of 15 C. Low of 6 C.

Sunny skies Sunday. High of 18 C. Low of 8 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday. Hi of 23 C. Low of 13 C.

A 60 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday. High of 23 C. Low of 14 C.

Mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday. High of 25 C. Low of 16 C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud. High of 27 C.