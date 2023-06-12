Flood warning in Toronto downgraded as rain eases up

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) downgraded the flood warning for Toronto to a watershed conditions statement as the heavy rainfall passed through the region.

The TRCA updated its warning at 8:40 p.m. Monday, as Toronto’s forecast calls for minimal rain “for at least the next 24 hours” and the weather system has passed.

The high water levels on the Lower Don River are receding and flooding is not expected in TRCA watersheds, though the conservation authority notes it will still take some time to return to normal.

“Ground conditions are saturated due to an average of 55mm of rainfall received over the past 24 hours by TRCA watersheds and some watercourses are still flowing higher than normal,” the watershed conditions statement reads.

With “slippery and unstable banks” and changing water levels, the TRCA says “hazardous conditions” near bodies of water are possible. As a result, all shorelines, rivers and streams within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) should be considered dangerous.

Water can still pool in low-lying areas with poor drainage, the authority says.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for various areas across southern Ontario, forecasting 30 to 50 millimetres of rain with higher amounts possible.

The special weather statement is no longer in effect in Toronto and most of the GTA, but it is still impacting areas from North Bay to Kingston.

The conservation authority is urging locals to avoid all recreational activities in or around water during this time, since conditions can still change quickly.

The watershed conditions statement will still be in effect Tuesday.

The City reminds residents to call 311 to report any flooding, from roadways to basements, with water crews available at all hours of the day to respond to these calls.

Call 311 to report basement flooding and flooding in the roadway. Toronto Water crews are available 24/7 to respond to flooding calls. Learn more about basement flooding protection at https://t.co/ZrIMqioOe5.@311Toronto pic.twitter.com/FV9MUqbs2m