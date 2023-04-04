Flood warning issued as Thames River spills over

Raging water is pouring out of the Fanshawe Dam as the flood control structure does its job to protect London.

But the controlled release of water from Fanshawe Lake into the Thames River cannot stop shoreline flooding and fast-moving water.

That’s especially true after a steady rainfall and expected thunderstorms Wednesday.

“Things are moving very quickly and the water is high moving through the city right now,” said Teresa Hollingsworth with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority.

Along the south branch of the Thames, the speed of the river is evident, especially if you follow a piece of debris. Multiple broken tree limbs are just one of the hazards of the water.

“I always really worry when children are going to be off from school. So, Friday and Monday, keep that extra watch on where your children are, where your pets are,” Hollingsworth said.

The Wortley Village Walkers were heeding the warnings while stopped at the Forks of the Thames, according to leader John Lopston.

“We came through Thames Park along there and the water had obviously been over the footpath, because there is a lot of sand brought up by the river and it’s just below level. We got through. We’re wearing boots,” said Lopston.

While water levels are manageable for now through London, further downstream a flood warning has been issued.

The Lower Thames River Conservation Authority said fields through its watershed are already spilling over.

Of more concern, it is expected some buildings in downtown Chatham will flood Tuesday night into Wednesday.

“It’s so flat, they don’t have the opportunity to have the flood control structures we have in the north end [of the river system],” confirmed Hollingsworth.

But it is not just the Thames that is bursting. Creeks and even roadside ditches are filling up.

That has left numerous road and lane closures in the City of London and beyond.

The ongoing risk of Mother Nature’s roadblocks has many simply looking to turn around and stay safe.

“Obviously”, said Lopston as he looked at a flooded path ahead of his walking group.

He later agreed he’d rather not “have a swim” for part of his walk.