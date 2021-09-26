Flood warning issued by LTCVA

A flood warning has been issued by the Lower Thames Conservation Authority (LTCVA).

According to the authority, water levels in the Thames River are dropping through Middlesex and Elgin but levels in Thamesville are expected to peak Sunday afternoon and evening.

Thames River levels in Chatham are expected to peak overnight and early Monday morning.

People are reminded to take extra caution and avoid the river, ditches, and streams. The combination of slippery banks, fast-moving water and debris in the river can be dangerous