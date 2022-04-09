Flood warning issued for Goulais River in Sault District

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is advising area residents that a flood warning is in effect for the Goulais River.

"Residents of the Sault Ste. Marie District area should keep a close watch on water conditions, regularly check for updated messages and stay away from fast-moving rivers and streams," the ministry said in a news release.

"Residents within the Goulais River Watershed are advised that ice jams are a possibility and that river conditions should be monitored closely as water levels can change very quickly if ice jams occur."

Environment Canada is predicting a cooler Saturday with a high of 1 C and overnight low of -4 C. A warming trend starting Sunday will follow with daytime temperatures ranging between 8-10 C through to the end of next week. About 20 mm of rain is forecast between Monday and Tuesday.

"The latest local snow survey for the Goulais River watershed shows a continuing snowpack of 61 cm average depth representing approximately 254 mm of water equivalent," the release said.

"This water equivalency is well above the annual average for this time of year. Water levels and stream flows across the region are significantly elevated from ongoing spring snowmelt and recent precipitation events."

Risks may include significant melting of ice, possible ice jams, and fast-moving cold water with rapidly changing conditions. In addition to unsafe ice conditions on area waterbodies, there may also be localized flooding in low-lying areas with a history of flooding.

"A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended," the release said.

"Residents within the Goulais River Watershed are advised that some areas within the flood plain may be approaching flood critical levels."

The province is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions and will issue further updates when needed.