Flood warning issued for parts of Greater Sudbury and area

Conservation Sudbury is issuing a flood warning for the Vermilion River, including communities in Greater Sudbury and surrounding area.

The warning takes in parts of Val Therese, Chelmsford and Dowling, Whitefish and Nairn Centre, the lower section of Junction Creek (Mud, Simon and McCharles Lakes), the Wanapitei River (parts of Wahnapitae, St. Cloud and Wanup areas) and Lily Creek (Regent Street to Robinson Lake).

The flood warning is in effect until 10 a.m. May 10.

“Throughout Greater Sudbury, water levels were receding after the recent snowmelt but remained elevated,” conservation Sudbury said in a statement Wednesday.

“The heavy rains over the last four days have impacted the runoff resulting in very high flows. Water levels have been rising quickly and will overtop the banks at certain locations causing localized flooding. The inundation of low-lying areas adjacent to watercourses with a history of flooding is already occurring.”

Properties adjacent to the Wanapitei River, lower Junction Creek and Vermilion River are at a higher risk of flooding and occupants should be prepared.

Flood preparedness information can be found here and here.

“Water levels will not decrease rapidly and developing conditions must be closely monitored by all residents, especially those living in known low-lying, hazard areas where overland flooding could become an issue again,” the statement said.

“Public safety is the No. 1 priority, especially for children who may be attracted to the edge of creeks or rivers. The cold, fast-flowing water must be avoided. Stream banks will be very slippery and unsafe, and must be avoided. Any open-water areas will continue to widen and these must also be avoided.”

Conservation Sudbury said its staff will continue monitoring water levels and will issue updates as required.

For more information, click here.