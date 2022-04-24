Flood warning issued for section of the Red River Valley

A flood warning has been issued for a section of the Red River Valley.

On Sunday afternoon, the province's Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued a flood warning for the Red River Valley from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet just south of the city of Winnipeg.

An overland flood warning continues for parts of Southern Manitoba.

"Water levels on most tributaries in the Red River basin and along the Red River main stem are rising quickly in response to the rainfall and will continue to rise over the coming days," the province said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the Red River levels were at 17.61 feet at James Avenue. The City of Winnipeg said water levels within the city are expected to range between 18 to 19 feet at James Avenue and are expected to peak between May 5 and 9 at the Floodway outlet.

The province said southern basins, which include the U.S. portion of the Red, Souris, Pembina and Roseau river basins, have been hit with an average of 60 mm of precipitation since Friday. Another 10 mm of precipitation – which could fall as snow – is expected on Sunday.

With temperatures forecasted to hover around zero, the province said the melting of snow will be temporarily slowed.