Officials with the Grand River Conservation Authority have issued a flood warning for several areas in the Grand River watershed.

The GRCA issued a flood watch for its entire watershed on Monday, and updated that to a flood warning on Tuesday for the following locations:

Nith River (New Hamburg and Ayr): Flows in the Nith River through New Hamburg and Ayr are expected to reach Flood Warning Zone 1 on Thursday based on the current forecast. Municipal Flood Coordinators in these communities are advised to warn affected residents.

Grand River (Grand Valley): Municipal Flood Coordinators in Grand Valley are advised to monitor conditions along Highway 25 and prepare to close this road on Thursday if necessary.

Grand River (Waldemar): Municipal Flood Coordinators in Waldemar are advised to monitor conditions along 10th Line and prepare to close this road on Thursday if necessary.

Conestogo River (St. Jacobs): Municipal Flood Coordinators in Woolwich Township are asked to close the low level bridge at 1505 Three Bridges Road mid-day Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach double digits this week and 10 to 15 millimetres of rain is forecasted in the area.

Officials anticipate increased flows in local waterways starting Wednesday. They also say ice is unstable and could break and shift as it melts.

A flood watch remains in effect for the entire Grand River watershed.